Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Hits $703,066.56

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

