Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.35. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.00 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.55-$21.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.25.

NYSE LMT opened at $390.38 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

