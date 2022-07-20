Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Lordstown Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $404.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $58,270.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 685.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

