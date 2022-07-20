Lossless (LSS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $687,893.00

Lossless (LSS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Lossless has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $687,893.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022761 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.
Lossless Coin Profile
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Buying and Selling Lossless
Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.