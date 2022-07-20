Lossless (LSS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $687,893.00

Lossless (LSS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Lossless has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $687,893.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

