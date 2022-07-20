Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $188.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.76.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

