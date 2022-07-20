Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Short Interest Up 45.8% in June

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 168,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Kevin Walter Collins sold 37,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $74,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 364,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,121 shares of company stock worth $77,578 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lucira Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,996,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,508,000 after buying an additional 200,067 shares in the last quarter. Eclipse Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the fourth quarter valued at $53,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Lucira Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

