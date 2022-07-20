Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Short Interest Up 45.8% in June

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 168,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
In related news, CRO Kevin Walter Collins sold 37,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $74,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 364,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,121 shares of company stock worth $77,578 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lucira Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,996,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,508,000 after buying an additional 200,067 shares in the last quarter. Eclipse Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the fourth quarter valued at $53,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.
Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Lifesci Capital raised Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
