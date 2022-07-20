LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($954.55) to €960.00 ($969.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ASML traded up $7.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.02 and its 200-day moving average is $599.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.