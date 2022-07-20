LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 21,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $15,314,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.08. 123,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.74.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.