LVW Advisors LLC Has $852,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %
PGR stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,809. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
