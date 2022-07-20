LVW Advisors LLC Has $852,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

PGR stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,809. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

