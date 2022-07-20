LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $556,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.3 %

WEC stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

