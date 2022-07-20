LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $515.09. The stock had a trading volume of 31,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,025. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.