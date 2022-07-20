LVW Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,222. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

