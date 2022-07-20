LVW Advisors LLC Sells 24,604 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,604 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. 31,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

