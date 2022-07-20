LVW Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $313,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after buying an additional 1,004,582 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $148,343,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $111,468,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,595,000 after buying an additional 181,478 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

