Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Update

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Magnum Opus Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 1,136.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 275,736 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,634. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition ( NYSE:OPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

