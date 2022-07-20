MahaDAO (MAHA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $413,996.00

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $413,996.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 6% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00004868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.00545753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

