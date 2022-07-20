Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Stock Price Up 3%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.87. Approximately 33,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter.

