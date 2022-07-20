Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
MCHX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 million, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.63.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
