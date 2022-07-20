Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

MCHX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 million, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Further Reading

