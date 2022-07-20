Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKS. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 155 ($1.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 170 ($2.03) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.75 ($2.42).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 143.60 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.74. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 127 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 900.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.64), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($420,515.48). In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.64), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($162,338.04). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.64), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($420,515.48).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

