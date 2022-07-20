Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.
Marten Transport Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 12,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,380. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.94.
Marten Transport Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 18.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Marten Transport
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.