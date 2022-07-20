Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Marten Transport Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 12,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,380. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

