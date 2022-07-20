Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Marten Transport Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,380. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Marten Transport by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 71,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
