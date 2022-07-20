Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Marten Transport Trading Up 17.8 %

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

