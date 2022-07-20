MASQ Trading 19.9% Higher This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $70,387.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00554547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022798 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.