Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $416.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $340.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.88 and a 200-day moving average of $349.52. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

