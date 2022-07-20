Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $416.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA opened at $340.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.88 and a 200-day moving average of $349.52. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.