Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Match Group worth $17,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.82. 6,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,164. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

