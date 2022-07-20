McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.03-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. 2,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $1,761,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

