MCDEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,661.68 or 1.00036591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MCDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

