McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 29.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,144,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.24 and its 200-day moving average is $425.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

