MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MEIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 9,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,062. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

