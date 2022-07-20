Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Kroger makes up about 1.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

