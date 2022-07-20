Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $955,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,642. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.