Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases 648 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

IBM traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.68. 132,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,235. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.