Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 778 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.