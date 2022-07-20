Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 967 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.61. 83,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,805. The firm has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

