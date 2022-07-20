Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,528. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,540,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

