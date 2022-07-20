Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.54. 17,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.