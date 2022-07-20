Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,768. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.