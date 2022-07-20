Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Waste Management by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,182,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

