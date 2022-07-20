Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 170,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 90,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

CSCO stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

