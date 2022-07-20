Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.27.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.80. The stock had a trading volume of 345,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,032,780. The firm has a market cap of $489.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

