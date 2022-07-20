Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on META. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.27.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.55. 375,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,032,780. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.