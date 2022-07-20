MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.19. 4,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.