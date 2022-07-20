MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Lowered by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

