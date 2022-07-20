Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Update

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 67 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,476. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Midatech Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

