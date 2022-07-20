Mina Price Up 26.2% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Mina has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003455 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $482.18 million and $51.22 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00390764 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 595,509,799 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.