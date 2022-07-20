Mina Price Up 26.2% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Mina has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003455 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $482.18 million and $51.22 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00390764 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016479 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.
Mina Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 595,509,799 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
