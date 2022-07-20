Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Up 33.2%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 33.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 21,964,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
