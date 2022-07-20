Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,064,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,402,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $201,200.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. 610,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -599.00. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $28.70.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CTKB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

