Mithril 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.92 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 84.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $32.04 million and $13.92 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008214 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00197315 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

