Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.



