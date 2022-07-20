Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 250,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

